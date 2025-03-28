Breaking Down the Final Minutes of Boston College Men’s Hockey’s Win Over Bentley
The No. 1-seeded Boston College Eagles (27-7-2) men’s hockey team advanced to the Manchester Regional Final after defeating the Bentley Falcons (23-15-2) 3-1 on Friday afternoon.
The victory did not come without some challenges.
After Boston College scored the first goal of the game at the 16:45 mark of the opening frame by forward Gabe Perreault, Bentley knotted things up at 1 early in the second.
The score stayed 1-1 until the final minutes of the contest when Eagles forward James Hagens scored the game-winning goal and forward Ryan Leonard iced it with an empty netter.
Below is a breakdown of the final minutes of the game and how Boston College pulled off the win.
17:24
An icing is called and Boston College and Bentley face off. Eagles forward Andre Gasseau wins it.
17:34
Boston College forward Will Vote gets a shot attempt off, but it’s saved by Falcons goalie Connor Hasley, one of 41 he had on the day.
17:52
Bentley forward Ethan Leyh attempts a shot that goes wide.
18:43
Eagles forward James Hagens scored the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goal for Boston College. The Eagles took three shots prior to the score and Hagens found an opening on the side of the net during a wrap around.
Bentley took a timeout after the score and the faceoff was won by Gasseau.
19:20
Bentley pulled Hasley from the net to attempt to tie the game in the final seconds of the contest and brought on an extra attacker.
19:28
Boston College forward Ryan Leonard scored an empty netter to ice the game for the Eagles. Bentley tried to save the puck, but Leonard was slightly ahead to knock it into the net.
Hasley re-entered the game in the net. The two teams had the faceoff which was won by Boston College’s Dean Letourneau.
20:00
The final buzzer sounds and Boston College officially advances to the Regional Final.