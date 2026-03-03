Bruins GM Don Sweeney Speaks on Prospects in BC Men's Hockey System: Just a Minute

On Monday, four days before the National Hockey League (NHL) trade deadline, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney addressed the media to detail the organization’s current outlook with just over a month until the playoffs begin.

In addition to speaking on the potential acquisitions that the team could make before the deadline, Sweeney answered a series of questions about the Bruins’ college-prospect pool, which happens to include six current Boston College men’s hockey players.

That group consists of senior forwards Andre Gasseau (6 goals, 15 assists, 19 games played) and Oskar Jellvik (1 G, 1 A, 5 GP), sophomore forwards James Hagens (20 G, 20 A, 30 GP) and Dean Letourneau (19 G, 15 A, 32 GP), freshman forward Will Moore (4 G, 6 A, 29 GP), and freshman defenseman Kristian Kostadinski (0 G, 2 A, 30 GP).

While Hagens and Letourneau have been the most productive Boston-drafted Eagles of the bunch, Gasseau is likely the closest to turning professional once BC’s season is over, according to Sweeney, based on his current form and the fact that he is graduating at the end of the school year.

The same could be said of Jellvik, although he has only suited up in five games this season due to injury, which could stunt his professional-development timeline.

On the other hand, it is possible that Hagens could leave school early to join the Bruins sometime during the playoffs if they happen to make a postseason run. Boston is fifth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division currently with a 33-21-5 overall record.

Here is everything Sweeney said about the Bruins’ NCAA prospects, including his answers to questions about some of BC’s players:

Sweeney on the NCAA group overall:

“Well, I mean, most importantly, those players need to be where their feet are currently. Their college seasons are not done. They have aspirations to win their regular seasons, to win their playoffs, and get to the NCAA [Tournament]. We don’t have that conversation ahead of time.”

“We will certainly individually have it with each and every one of them and make our recommendations as we see it. The vast majority of them should be continuing along their college path and developing.”

“Naturally, there’ll be some guys that, you know, Andre Gasseau is graduating. There will be some guys turning [professional], you know, after the college season ends.”

“Whether they’ll impact our team, you know, that remains to be seen. There are a lot of guys that come in at playoff time and impact our team when we’re in a playoff race. But we’re open to it. We’re not going to close any doors. We’re going to have the conversations at the appropriate time and make the most informed decision that we can.”

Sweeney on Hagens:

“Well, our development guys have spent quite a bit of time [at BC]. It’s an easy lift ... to go over and spend some extra time there. I think we’ve been more specific with all of our guys communication-wise in support of what the coaches [think].”

“In this case, [BC coach Greg Brown] was also at the World Juniors. Him being the head coach, I think there’s a really unique opportunity to sort of relay messages to James in terms of the bigger picture of what translates to the pros and what doesn’t, and we’ve been more intentional with that.”

“He’s responded in a lot of those ways. His production is really good. He’s playing a lot more on the wing, which could be an easier entry point for a young player in the National Hockey League. That, again, remains to be seen. We drafted him as a center. He could play center, but now he’s playing both sides, so I think that adds to the versatility.”

“But again, I think our player development guys have been very intentional in messaging in conjunction with what the coaches are expecting, but also what the players need to address in their development.”

Sweeney on Letourneau:

“People were talking about [his first year at BC] being a wasted year, and I don’t believe that. It was up to Dean to put the work in, first of all, that was necessary to be able to have the type of year he was having. And he did a lot of that, and he continues to do a lot of that.”

“The opportunity needed to line up that he then needed to take advantage of. ... And it’s obviously been a productive year.”

Jun 28, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dean Letourneau is selected by the Boston Bruins with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft at The Sphere. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“He just would’ve been better served, in our opinion, [staying in juniors last season]. And we talked about this after the fact. We talked about it prior, too. But, you know, there was an opportunity that was unique. Will Smith left and Dean wanted that opportunity, but there were growing pains as a result. It’s okay.”

“It hardened him a little bit. He understood that the attention that was put on him and he used his motivation because he did the work and took advantage of the opportunity this year. So at the end of the day, he moved forward. You look back and say ‘Hey, could have done it differently?’ Yeah, but it doesn’t matter anymore. ‘What can I do now? What can I do today? What can I do tomorrow?’”

Sweeney on Hagens' transition from center to wing for the Eagles:

“We talk a lot about two-position players’ entry point. It’s a lot of the time where the entry point is. There’s been a lot of rhetoric about whether or not we have enough depth and impactful players up the middle of the ice. I think our centers have done a pretty good job this year.”

“Can we improve upon it if James is the right guy, can somebody else move to the wing? Yeah, because they’ve been able to do that. He’ll determine when he’s ready to come in and impact, and where he’s going to impact.”

“Again, being able to play the two positions, to still be generating the offensive chances he is on the wing, he still attacks to the middle of the ice, it doesn’t change his power play approach, his entries, and where he plays on the power play. So it’s just being a better all-around player and understanding that.”

“Is it an easier lift, possibly, as a winger and not playing 200 feet and playing against the elite guys on draws and some of the things that all young players have to be insulated on a ton? Yeah, but we’re excited about what his progression has been.”

“James will eventually, not unlike Andre, who has also played two positions, or Dean, who has played two positions, they determine when they’re ready to play in the National Hockey League and the opportunity will be there for them.”