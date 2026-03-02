Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Zach Werenski, Sebastian Aho, Miro Heiskanen)

The NHL comes out of the weekend with a six-game slate on Monday.

Matt Boldy and Jackson LaCombe came through for us on Friday night for a positive night, and I’m targeting Zach Werenski, Sebastian Aho, and Miro Heiskanen for my player props tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, March 2.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, March 2

Zach Werenski OVER 0.5 Assists (-148) at Rangers

Sebastian Aho Anytime Goalscorer (+175) at Kraken

Miro Heiskanen OVER 0.5 Assists (-120) at Canucks

Zach Werenski is currently the favorite in the Norris Trophy race, but those odds have been shifting by the day. He is second among NHL defensemen with 65 points, including 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in his last 24 contests.

The Blue Jackets blueliner has recorded an assist in seven of his last eight games, and 17 of his last 24 contests. On the season, Werenski has an assist in 32 of 54 games, including against the Rangers back on November 15.

Werenski is always a threat to score, and that could be worth a sprinkle on its own at +340, but rather than taking him to get a point at -215, I’ll get it down to -148 for an assist. Alternatively, OVER 1.5 points (+195) could be worth a look since he has 2+ points in 21 of 54 games, including in four of his last eight.

Sebastian Aho has found his scoring touch recently for the Hurricanes. He has goals in both games since the Olympic break, and scored in three of four games prior to it.

The veteran center is up to 22 goals on the season, and there’s plenty of room for him to keep that up tonight in Seattle. The Kraken allowed nine goals in their first two games out of the break before holding the lowly Canucks to just a single tally. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have scored five in each of their two games.

The Hurricanes should put a small handful of goals on the board tonight, and Aho is a good bet to be among them at +175.

Miro Heiskanen is on a five-game assist streak with a helper in each of his two games since the break, and a total of five assists in three games before it. He is now up to 48 points (41 assists) in 57 games this season.

Dating back to a week before Christmas, Heiskanen has 19 assists in his last 23 games, finding the scoresheet in 14 of those 23 contests.

The Canucks just allowed five goals to the Kraken, who the Stars beat 4-1 a few nights prior. I’ll back Heiskanen to stay hot at this modest -120 price.

