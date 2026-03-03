Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Dougie Hamilton, Charlie McAvoy, Tim Stutzle)

The NHL continues its usual cadence with an 11-game slate on Tuesday night.

Miro Heiskanen came through for us with an assist last night, while Zach Werenski missed his game due to an illness, and Sebastian Aho couldn’t find the back of the net.

I’m looking at Dougie Hamilton, Charlie McAvoy, and Tim Stutzle for my player props tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, March 3.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dougie Hamilton OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-135) vs. Panthers

Charlie McAvoy OVER 0.5 Points (-135) vs. Penguins

Tim Stutzle Anytime Goalscorer (+195) at Oilers

Dougie Hamilton has seemingly been a different player since getting healthy scratched back in January. It’s helped that he’s taken over on the first power-play unit with Luke Hughes injured, and the veteran has been firing pucks at will over the last few weeks.

Hamilton has OVER 2.5 shots on goal in nine straight games, with at least 4 SOG in six of those games. He’s racked up a total of 37 SOG and 75 total shot attempts in that span.

The veteran defenseman had four shots on goal in each of the first two meetings against Florida, and now he’s playing a bigger role in New Jersey. I’d take this bet and sprinkle OVER 3.5 SOG (+175) as well.

Charlie McAvoy has been providing consistent contributions from the back end in Boston this season. Despite missing time due to upper-body injuries, he has 41 points in 47 games this season, and he hasn’t slowed down since the Olympics.

McAvoy comes into tonight’s game on a nine-game point streak, and he has recorded a point in all but two of his last 19 games dating back to New Year’s Eve. He has 22 points in that span.

The Penguins may not allow many goals tonight, but if the Bruins are going to score a few, McAvoy should be in on the action.

The Senators vs. Oilers OVER is one of my NHL best bets tonight, and Tim Stutzle has been hot for Ottawa. The top-line center has 63 points (28 goals) in 59 games this season, and is riding a nine-game point streak with 12 points (6 goals) in that span.

The German had a five-game goal streak heading into the Olympic break, but he has only had assists in his two games since then. However, his recent hot stretch gives me confidence that he’ll find the back of the net sooner rather than later, and the Oilers could very well be the team to do that against.

I’ll back Stutzle to light the lamp at this nearly 2/1 price.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

