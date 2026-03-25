Bruins GM Don Sweeney Provides Update on Dean Letourneau's Next Move at BC: The Rundown

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney revealed that Boston College men’s hockey forward Dean Letourneau, who totaled 39 points in 2025-26 with 22 goals and 17 assists, is expected to return to BC for his junior year.

“Our initial conversation is that he’ll be returning,” Sweeney said. “If that changes between now and some time in the future, we can revisit it. But [at] this point in time, the indications are that he’s going back.”

#NHLBruins Don Sweeney on Dean Letourneau returning to BC for his junior season:



“Our initial conversation is that (Dean) will be returning. If that changes between now and sometime in the future, we can revisit it.” pic.twitter.com/sseTppp21F — Ryan Bosworth (@RyanJBosworth) March 24, 2026

Letourneau’s freshman-to-sophomore year transition was remarkable, to say the least, and the fact that the conversation about making the jump from college to the professional ranks is even happening is borderline absurd.

As a rookie, the Armprior, Ontario, native, who Boston drafted with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, manufactured just three assists and did not score a goal.

He arrived on the Heights early, according to BC head coach Greg Brown, who needed to fill out the roster after losing former Eagle Will Smith to the San Jose Sharks after the 2023-24 season concluded.

Letourneau technically stepped in to fill that vacancy, but he was essentially a non-factor who filled a bench spot for the sake of maintaining a full roster.

That was not the case this season, as Letourneau’s offensive production shot upwards like a cannon ball. He added roughly 15 pounds of muscle over the 2025 offseason, but, more importantly, did not lose belief in his abilities, and it paid off drastically for Brown and co. this year.

Letourneau has already been tabbed a Hockey East Third Team All-Star this season, but his potential moving forward, after another offseason of training under his belt, will have no barriers.

The Rundown: Wednesday, March 25, 2026:

Boston College football class of 2028 running back commit Ramar Thomas (Catholic Memorial) received a four-star rating from Rivals, per his X account.

Truly blessed to be ranked a 4⭐️! Thank you @Rivals for the recognition! #AGTG pic.twitter.com/nJIJ3MgwbC — Ramar Thomas (@RamarThomas_1) March 23, 2026

The Boston College baseball program keeps chugging along, as it expanded its current win streak to six games with a 3-2 victory over Northeastern on Tuesday. At 17-8 overall now, the college baseball media landscape is beginning to take notice.

Quality midweek win for @BCBirdBall, which extended its winning streak to six with a 3-2 win at Northeastern. Eagles have been taking care of business in midweeks, 6-0 in them. BC staff struck out 16, Luke D'Ancona had six in 3.2 hitless innings of relief. — Bradley Smart (@fridaystarters) March 24, 2026

Could former Boston College men's basketball coach Earl Grant be coaching in the same conference as his former team next season? There appears to be a chance.

NEWS: North Carolina has already begun their search for a head coach, and I’m told the following are in the mix:



- Tommy Lloyd

- Earl Grant

- Ed Cooley

- Kim English

- Tommy Lloyd

- Dan Hurley

- Jake Morton — Rob Reinhart (@RealRobReinhart) March 25, 2026

Boston College Eagles Tuesday Scores:

Baseball: Boston College 3, Northeastern 2 | Game Story

Women's golf: Seventh place (+74) at City of Oaks Collegiate

Boston College Eagles Wednesday Schedule:

Baseball: Boston College vs. Merrimack | 3 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

164 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“[Addiction] ruined my hockey career. It didn’t ‘affect’ it, it ruined it.”

- Kevin Stevens

We'll Leave You With This:

McAvoy said he texted Hagens last night and told him he hopes to see him soon:



"I remember the guys reaching out to me. I remember talking to Torey Krug, who is one of the guys when I signed in Providence, and talking to him, and he had spent some time there. So I remember how… pic.twitter.com/ZjWn2UFZbq — Bridgette Proulx (@bridgetteproulx) March 25, 2026

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