Lightning, Buccaneers Have Same Number of Wins at Raymond James Stadium Since December

The Lightning beat the Bruins on Sunday afternoon in an outdoor game at Raymond James Stadium. There was a goalie fight and a very dapper coach (you can see both of those if you scroll down), but the biggest winners were the fans in Tampa who got to see a rare win by the home team.

As one local media member noted, the Lightning now have the same number of wins at Raymond James Stadium as the Bucs since Dec. 1. Their only win during the last month of the season was a 16-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.

🚨 Weird Stat: Since December 1st the Tampa Bay Lightning have won as many games at Raymond James Stadium as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. #StadiumSeries — Nick Wize (@iAmNickWize) February 2, 2026

Prior to that, on Nov. 30, the Bucs beat the Cardinals at home. Before that they hadn't won a home game since Oct. 12. So over the last three months, the Bucs have only won one more game inside their stadium than the local hockey team.

Now, to be fair to the Bucs, they only got to play eight home games this season and the Lightning are tied for the second most points in the NHL. The bad news is that at a comparable point in the Bucs season they were 6-4 and had just lost two straight games to playoff teams. Baker Mayfield was still a fringe MVP candidate and Tampa Bay was leading the NFC South.

Maybe the problem was that Todd Bowles didn't dress up for any games late in the season, like Lightning coach Jon Cooper did for his team's Stadium Series game.

Jon Cooper's outfit for the Stadium Series 🎩🤩 pic.twitter.com/mgrWjqqWEy — ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2026

Or maybe if the Buccaneers had shown a little more fight like the Lightning's goalie did when Andrei Vasilevskiy won his tilt against Jeremy Swayman.

Now that's the kind of stuff that makes it worth showing up at the football stadium.

More on Sports Illustrated