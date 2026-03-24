Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Viktor Arvidsson, Jakob Chychrun, Cutter Gauthier)

The NHL ramps things back up on Tuesday with 15 games on the docket.

I’m looking at Viktor Arvidsson, Jakob Chychrun, and Cutter Gauthier for my NHL player props tonight.

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Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, March 24.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 24

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Viktor Arvidsson OVER 0.5 Points (+105) vs. Maple Leafs

Jakob Chychrun UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-125) at Blues

Cutter Gauthier Anytime Goalscorer (+150) at Canucks

Viktor Arvidsson has rejuvenated his career a bit in Boston. After putting up just 27 points in 67 games last year in Edmonton, he has 41 points through 58 games with the Bruins.

The veteran winger had a slow start to the season with just five points in his first 13 games, but has been a consistent contributor since the beginning of November. Arvidsson has 36 points in his last 45 games, finding the scoresheet in 29 of those contests.

Arvidsson saw a four-game point streak end in Detroit over the weekend, and he had a four-game point streak earlier this month as well. I think he gets back to it at home against the Maple Leafs, and him to get an assist (+225) seems too high as well if you want to shoot your shot.

I’ve been trying to incorporate more UNDER picks into this article, and this is the perfect spot for one. I thought that Jacob Chychrun might see his shots on goal totals go up after the Capitals traded John Carlson at the deadline, but the opposite has been true.

Chychrun has gone UNDER 2.5 shots on goal in seven straight games. He has a total of six shots on goal in that span, and had no SOG in two of those games.

The Blues allowed just 15 shots in their last game and 16 a few games before that. I’ll fade Chychrun against a stingy St. Louis squad.

Cutter Gauthier has been on fire in Anaheim. The Ducks winger is tied with Nikita Kucherov for the most goals (13) since February 1, and the most in March with 10.

The winger just saw his three-game goal streak come to an end against the Sabres, and tonight is a great opportunity for him to get back on track.

The Canucks have allowed 39 goals in 10 games this month, and 58 goals in 14 games since the start of February. Gauthier should be able to light the lamp tonight in Vancouver.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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