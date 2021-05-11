Boston College Men's Hockey Lands Commitment From Cade Alami

Boston College men's hockey landed a new commitment on Monday evening, as Cade Alami pledged to the Eagles for '21-'22.

Alami is a twenty year old, 6'7 defenseman out of Bedford, New York who was previously committed to Providence. He previously played in the BCHL, for the Surrey Eagles where he played in all 65 games in the 2019-20 season. He last played for the Jersey Hitmen in the National Collegiate Development Conference last season.

“When people see a 6-foot-7 defenceman, they think he must be just a big kid who buries people in the corner. I certainly like to do that, but I like to think of myself as more of a two-way defenceman." Alami told SurreyEagles.ca back in 2019. "I’m a big kid but I can also produce offensively as well.”

Alami will certainly give Boston College a big defensemen, but he also continues to give Jerry York recruits/transfers that are on the older end of the collegiate spectrum. Earlier this offseason the Eagles also landed veterans Sam Schernstein of Penn State, Eric Dop and Brandon Kruse of Bowling Green all of whom have extensive playing time at the college level.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com