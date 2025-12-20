Eagles vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 16 (How to Bet On Jalen Hurts)
The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders face each other twice in the final three weeks of the NFL season. Before the 2025 campaign began, many people looked at these two games as likely to decide the NFC East. Instead, the Eagles have all but locked it up, and the Commanders have long been eliminated from postseason contention.
With that being said, this is still a standalone game on Saturday, so you know we're going to watch and bet on it. You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, and in this article, I'm going to give you my top prop bets.
Eagles vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets
- Jalen Hurts Longest Pass OVER 35.5 Yards (-114)
- Chris Rodriguez Jr. OVER 43.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Marcus Mariota OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-146)
Jalen Hurts Longest Pass OVER 35.5 Yards (-114)
The Commanders' defense is susceptible to big plays through the air. They have allowed 46 passes of 20+ yards this season and 12 passes of 40+ yards, which is the most in the NFL. That could line up well for Jalen Hurts to have a big game and complete a few explosive passes down the field.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. OVER 43.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Eagles have struggled to stop the run at times this season. Let's not forget, just a few short weeks ago, they allowed the Bears to put up 200+ yards against them on the ground. Philadelphia ranks 18th in the NFL in opponent rush success rate. That could lead to the Commanders' relying on Chris Rodriguez, who has had 10+ carries in three straight games.
Marcus Mariota OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-146)
Marcus Mariota has had an issue with trying to force throws downfield this season, and he has already thrown seven interceptions in seven starts this season. Now, with the Eagles likely taking an early lead, Mariota will have to throw the ball in the second half to try to play catch-up. I'm willing to bet one of those throws will result in an interception.
