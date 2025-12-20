Eagles vs. Commanders Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16 (Bet on Dallas Goedert)
The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders will face each other in a Saturday showdown, and while this game means little for the Commanders, we can make it mean something for us bettors by placing a few wagers.
You can find my best bets for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find my top touchdown bets for this NFC East showdown.
Eagles vs. Commanders Best Touchdown Bets
- Saquon Barkley Anytime Touchdown (-120)
- Dallas Goedert Anytime Touchdown (+195)
- Jaylin Lane Anytime Touchdown (+750)
Saquon Barkley Anytime Touchdown (-120)
The Tush Push hasn't been the same lately, which has resulted in Saquon Barkley getting more red zone touchdowns, and now he's scored in two straight games. Sure, -120 odds aren't anything to write home about, but that doesn't mean there's no value on the Eagles running back to find the end zone. I think he's a great bet in what should be a game where the Eagles run the ball early and often.
Dallas Goedert Anytime Touchdown (+195)
The Washington Commanders have allowed the third-most receiving touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season. That should set up Dallas Goedert to have a big game, who has seen a combined 17 targets and 14 receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' last two games. This is a great wager at almost 2-1 odds.
Jaylin Lane Anytime Touchdown (+750)
With the Commanders already looking toward the offeseason, they may opt to give their young players more looks to evaluate them. Jaylin Lane, the Commanders' fourth-round pick from the 2025 draft, may see some balls thrown his way as a result. He has 16 receptions for 225 yards this season, but he's still seeking his first touchdown.
