Eagles Set for Women’s Battle of Comm Ave Against Rival Terriers
On the men's side, the two schools on the opposite end of Commonwealth Avenue have been going to battle with each other for over a century in a matchup known to divide the city and bring up some bad blood amongst neighbors. The women’s side of Boston College and Boston University do not have quite the same length of history between each other, largely due to BU only having a varsity program since the 2005-06 season, but the rivalry and animosity are just as intense when the two sides square off. Boston University looks to right the ship after early struggles, while Boston College looks to return to the top of Hockey East as the women’s Battle of Comm Ave turns 20.
Series History
Boston College leads the all-time series 39-28-2 but Boston University has won each of the last three. The last was a double-overtime thriller that was capped off by Lindsay Bochna putting back a rebound from Christina Vote to send BU to the Hockey East title game. The last Eagle win in the series came at Agganis Arena last November with Julia Pellerin scoring an overtime winner just over a minute into the extra frame.
Scouting the Terriers
Boston University lost its standout goaltender this spring to the PWHL when Callie Shanahan was selected by the New York Sirens in the fourth round. Shanahan, the second goaltender selected, posted an 18-9-2 record and allowed just 1.81 goals per game last season. Normally a loss like that would lead to uncertainty in the net and a potential rebuilding year, but Tara Watchorn found the perfect solution. The third year head coach made a splash in the transfer portal, adding graduate transfer Michelle Pasiechnyk from Clarkson where she won the NCAA Goaltender of the Year award and was named a Second Team All-American. In her first five Hockey East games, the Ontario native has posted a 2.22 goals against average and a .930 save percentage.
On the offensive end, Boston University has struggled to find goal scoring depth, posting just 18 goals over its first ten games this season. Beyond the top line of Sydney Healey, Clara Yuhn, and Kaileigh Quiqq, no Terrier has posted more than one goal so far. Notably the Welcke sisters, both Olympic hopefuls, have posted just one goal and a pair of assists a piece. That top line has been effective so far, posting 11 goals and 20 points, including five goals and five assists for Healey, but over sixty percent of goalscoring coming from just one line is not a recipe to succeed long term in Hockey East.
On the blue line, a veteran top line of Maeve Kelly and Maeve Carey lead the way, combining for over 240 games played in their collegiate careers. This season the pair have combined for 24 blocked shots, with Carey leading the team with 16. Beyond them, three underclassmen are part of the normal six that dress, including sophomores Keira Healy and Tessa Demain, as well as freshman Avery Supryka.
How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Hockey vs. Boston University:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Boston University Terriers
When: Thursday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. ET ; Friday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Thursday); Agganis Arena, Boston, Mass. (Friday)
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WZBC Sports (Youtube, X)
Last Outing, Boston College: Ava Thomas was the hero for Boston College down in Storrs, scoring the game winner in the closing seconds to split the series against No. 8 Connecticut.
Last Outing, Boston University: The Terriers rebounded from an early 1-0 deficit to take a 2-1 victory on the back of a pair of goals by the top line, the equalizer from Clara Yuhn and the winner from Sydney Healey. The win ended a three game losing streak for Boston University and split the road weekend.