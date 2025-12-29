How to Watch No. 12 Boston College Men's Hockey's Matchup With Lake Superior State

The No. 12 Boston College Eagles (10-6-1, 7-3-0 HE) men’s hockey team is set to take on the Lake Superior State Lakers (6-12-1, 3-9-0 CCHA) in the third place game of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off on Monday evening.

In the first round, Boston College lost to the No. 7 Western Michigan Broncos 5-3 on Sunday night.

The Eagles attempted a late comeback as they scored two goals in the third period, but an empty netter in the final 30 seconds sealed the game for the Broncos.

In the contest, BC saw goals from defenseman Aram Minnetian, right winger Ryan Conmy, and center Dean Letourneau.

Lake Superior State lost its first round game to the No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers 3-2 on Sunday evening.

The Lakers had the 2-1 lead midway through the second period, but the Badgers scored two unanswered goals, one in the second and one in the third, to pick up the victory.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams. The all-time series is knotted at one game apiece.

Lake Superior State won the inaugural matchup 9-2 on Nov. 26, 1979, and Boston College won the last meeting 6-4 on Dec. 29, 1983. Both contests were neutral site games played in Duluth, Minn.

Boston College and Lake Superior State will square off at 5 p.m. ET. Western Michigan and Wisconsin will play in the championship game at 8:30 p.m. Both games will be on BIG+.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Lake Superior State:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Lake Superior State Lakers

When: Monday, Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wis.

TV: BIG+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Lake Superior State: The Lakers fell to the Wisconsin Badgers 3-2 in the first round of the classic on Sunday evening.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles dropped their first game of the event to the Western Michigan Broncos 5-3 on Sunday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Dec. 29, 1983. Boston College defeated Lake Superior State 6-4.

Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off Full Schedule:

(All times ET)

Semifinal Doubleheader Sunday, December 28 – Streaming on BTN+

#2 Wisconsin vs. Lake Superior State 5:00 p.m.

#7 Western Michigan vs. #12 Boston College 8:30 p.m.

Championship Doubleheader Monday, December 29 – Streaming on BTN+

#12 Boston College vs. Lake Superior State (Third Place Game)- 5:00 p.m.

#2 Wisconsin vs. #7 Western Michigan (Championship Game)- 8:30 p.m.

