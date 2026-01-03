Commanders vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18
The Philadelphia Eagles still have a chance to claim the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but that's not enough for them to play Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, who will be sidelined in this game. Instead, we have a quarterback showdown between Tanner McKee and Josh Johnson.
That doesn't mean we can't get in on the prop market for this game, so let's do exactly that.
Commanders vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets
- Tanner McKee OVER 208.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Tank Bigsby Anytime Touchdown (+135)
- Deebo Samuel Anytime Touchdown (+350)
Tanner McKee OVER 208.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Tanner McKee gets his first start of the season, which could make this a fun game to watch. He started in Week 18 last season as well, and he ended up throwing for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Despite that, his passing yards total is set at just 208.5 on Sunday. Let's believe in the Mormon Missile and bet on him to soar past this passing yards total.
Tank Bigsby Anytime Touchdown (+135)
The Commanders have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, which could mean big things for Tank Bigsby, who will get the majority of the carries on Sunday with Saquon Barkley sidelined. Bigsby has averaged 6.4 yards per carry since joining the Eagles midseason.
Deebo Samuel Anytime Touchdown (+350)
If you want to bet on a member of the Commanders to score a touchdown, consider Deebo Samuel at +350. He leads the team in receiving touchdowns this season with five, and he has an additional touchdown on the ground. He's a dual-threat for the Commanders' offense, and with John Johnson at quarterback, I envision them leaning on Samuel in this game.
