Former Boston College Hockey Forward Chris Kreider Traded to Anaheim Ducks
Former Boston College Eagles men’s hockey forward Chris Kreider has a new home in the NHL.
The Boxford, Mass., native has been traded to the Anaheim Ducks by the New York Rangers. The Ducks also received a 2025 fourth-round pick in the deal while the Rangers picked up forward Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick.
“Chris Kreider is the type of player we were looking to add this offseason,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek in the team's official press release. “He has size, speed and is a clutch performer that elevates his game in big moments. Chris also upgrades both of our special teams units, something we really needed to address.”
In his professional career, Kreider has seen time in 883 games and has tallied 326 goals and 256 assists for 582 points, and has a +121 rating. During New York’s 2024-25 campaign, he appeared in 68 games and recorded 22 goals and eight assists for 30 points as well as had a -5 rating.
The former first-round draft pick spent three seasons at Boston College (2009-12). In his collegiate career, he appeared in 114 games for the Eagles, notched 49 goals and 43 assists for 92 points, and had a +28 rating.
He helped Boston College to three Hockey East tournament titles and two national championships during his time in Chestnut Hill.
New York drafted him as the No. 19 overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft and he has spent his entire professional career with the Rangers.
"We want to thank Chris Kreider for all of his contributions to the Rangers organization over his stellar career," said New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury in the official press release. "Chris has been an integral part of some of the most iconic moments in Rangers history, including setting multiple franchise records and helping the team advance to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final. His leadership on the ice and tireless efforts in the community - which he was recognized for as the inaugural recipient of the Rod Gilbert "Mr. Ranger" Award - only add to his distinguished Rangers legacy. Chris will always be a Ranger and we wish him and his family all the best.”
According to ESPN, Kreider waived his no-trade clause to make the trade happen and Anaheim will take on the remaining two years of his contract.