Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blue Jackets-Panthers, Ducks-Maple Leafs, Predators-Canucks)

Nearly every NHL team is in action on Thursday night as there are 14 games on the docket.

I’m coming off two straight 2-1 nights after the Canadiens upset the Senators and the Capitals vs. Flyers game stayed UNDER the total last night.

Let’s keep that going with picks for a trio of road teams on Thursday night.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, March 12.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, March 12

Columbus Blue Jackets (-110) at Florida Panthers

Anaheim Ducks (-115) at Toronto Maple Leafs

Nashville Predators (-155) at Vancouver Canucks

The Blue Jackets only have one more win than the Panthers this season, but the difference in overtime losses has Columbus pushing for a playoff spot and Florida folding up shop for the season.

Brad Marchand is out for the foreseeable future and could miss the rest of the season, and Sam Reinhart is now injured as well. While the Panthers did just beat the Red Wings twice, they lost four in a row before that, including 4-2 to the Blue Jackets.

Columbus has points in seven straight games, going 4-2-1 in that span. The Jackets held the Lightning to just 18 shots on goal in a 5-2 win on Tuesday night, and they have much more to play for tonight in Florida.

The Ducks are flying high. They’re 6-2-0 since the Olympic break, and are now 15-4-0 over the last two months.

We may be months away from autumn, but the Leafs are falling fast in Toronto. They’ve lost all eight games since the Olympic break, getting outscored 35-15 in that span. They did force a shootout in two of those games, but have lost the last three in regulation, scoring 5 goals while allowing 14.

I might go as far as taking the Ducks -1.5 (+210). All six of Toronto’s regulation losses since the break have been by at least two goals.

This is a bet that’s both backing the Predators and fading the Canucks. Nashville has won two of three games following a three-game losing streak, including a 4-2 win in Seattle on Tuesday night.

Vancouver has just one win in its last 10 games (outscored 42-22) and are 3-18-15 (outscored 108-56) in their last 26 games dating back to December 30.

The Canucks sold at the deadline and have a few injuries as well. Nashville is still fighting for a playoff spot in a weak Western Conference.

