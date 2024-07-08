Former Boston College Hockey Player Tony Voce Passes Away at 43
Former Boston College hockey player Tony Voce has passed away at the age of 43.
Voce spent four seasons with the Eagles (2000-04) where he appeared in 159 games and recorded 90 goals and 77 assists for 167 points and 209 penalty minutes. In his time at Boston College, Voce was two-time Hockey East First Team All-Star, a First-Team All-American, the New England All-Star Team, a Hobey Baker Finalist, and a national champion.
After his college career, Voce signed with his hometown team, the Philadelphia Flyers, after going undrafted and played on the Philadelphia Phantoms (2004-07). During that time frame, he appeared in 181 games and tallied 58 goals and 57 assists for 115 points as well as 253 penalty minutes and won the 2004-05 Calder Cup Championship.
Voce spent a brief period with the Grand Rapids Griffins from 2006-07 where he saw time in 25 games and tallied four goals and six assists for ten points and 37 penalty minutes.
Other stints in his professional career include the DEL’s Wolfsburg Grizzly Adams in Germany and SM-Iiiga’s Ilves Tampere in Finland (2007-08), Austria’s Graz EC, and the ECHL’s Ontario Reign (2009-10). In total, Voce appeared in 110 games and tallied 38 goals and 34 assists for 72 points and 159 penalty minutes.
Voce was inducted into the Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 2022.
The Philadelphia Flyers Warriors, an organization that gives veterans with disabilities and injuries chances to play hockey, released a statement on Monday about Voce’s passing.
“We are incredibly saddened to share the news of the passing of our dear friend, coach, and mentor Tony Voce,” wrote the organization on X. “Your guidance on and off the ice helped us in immeasurable ways. Your passion for the game, unwavering support, and invaluable wisdom will be missed. Rest in peace, Tony.”