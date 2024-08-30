Former Boston College Hockey Players Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau Pass Away After Being Struck by Vehicle
Former Boston College hockey players Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew passed away on Thursday night in Salem County, N.J.
According to a report by 6ABC News, the brothers were riding bicycles in Oldmans Township when they were struck by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. ET which was trying to pass another car. The brothers passed away from their injuries.
Police told the outlet that the driver was arrested and charged with two counts of death by auto. He is also suspected of being under the influence at the time of the accident and failed his field sobriety test at the scene.
Johnny Gaudreau, who was also known as “Johnny Hockey,” played for the Eagles from 2011-14. He appeared in 119 games and tallied 78 goals and 97 assists for 175 points, 21 power play goals, and 18 game-winning goals. He was a part of the Eagles 2012 national championship team and won the Hobey Baker Award in 2014.
Matthew played for the Eagles from 2013-17. He appeared in 88 games and tallied 13 goals and 44 assists for 57 points.
Boston College released a statement via social media on Friday morning.
“The entire BC community is stunned by the tragic news, wrote Boston College in a statement via X. “Johnny Gaudreau was not only one of the greatest @BC_MHockey players but also one of the nicest. Matthew was a gifted player & beloved by teammates. Our prayers are with the Gaudreau family at this time of unimaginable loss.”
Johnny was drafted as the No. 104 overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames. Most recently, he played for the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was a seven-time All-Star.
“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” wrote the Blue Jackets in a statement on social media. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew. Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way that only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him. Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago and Columbus welcomed him with open arms. We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy. At this time, we ask for prayers for the Gaudreau family and their privacy be respected as they grieve.”
Johnny was 31 years old and Matthew was 29.