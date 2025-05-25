Former Boston College Men's Hockey Forwards Win Gold With Team USA in 2025 IIHF World Championship
Team USA won the gold medal in the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship with a 1-0 victory over Switzerland on Sunday at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.
The two teams battled it out throughout regulation. Team USA had 39 shots, while Switzerland had 24. USA goalie Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins) recorded 24 saves in the full 60 minutes, and Switzerland goalie Leonardo Genoni made 39 saves in the contest.
Each team attempted one shot in overtime and one went into the net. The game-winning goal came at the 62:02 mark of overtime with a score from former UConn and current Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson. The score was assisted by Logan Cooley and Brady Skjei. Thompson won Player of the Game for his goal.
The win made history as the first time the USA has brought home the gold medal in the event since 1933, a 92-year drought.
Team USA’s roster featured two former Boston College men’s hockey players, forwards Cutter Gauthier (Anaheim Ducks) and Will Smith (San Jose Sharks).
Although neither player picked up a goal or assist in the championship game, both have helped in the USA’s success. In the event, Gauthier tallied five goals and four assists and Smith boasted eight assists. The statistics include the team’s exhibition win over Germany on May 4.
In the USA’s run, the team recorded wins over Denmark 5-0, Hungary 6-0, Norway 6-5 OT, Germany 6-3, Kazakhstan 6-1, Czechia 5-2, Finland 5-2, and Sweden 6-2. The USA’s only loss was against Switzerland on May 12 3-0.
