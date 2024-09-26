Former Boston College Men’s Hockey Forward Named Alternate Captain for Buffalo Sabres
Former Boston College men’s hockey forward Alex Tuch has been named a Buffalo Sabres alternate captain for the 2024-25 season.
The Syracuse, N.Y., native played for the Eagles from 2014-16. During that time frame, he appeared in 77 games and tallied 32 goals and 30 assists for 62 points. In his final season at The Heights, he recorded a +23 rating.
Tuch was selected as the No. 18 overall pick (first round) by the Minnesota Wild in the 2014 NHL Draft. He spent one season in the Wild organization before being traded to the Las Vegas Golden Knights where he played for four seasons (2017-21). He was traded to the Sabres in November of 2021.
In his professional career, the 28-year-old has appeared in 454 games and tallied 131 goals and 184 assists for 315 points as well as recoded a +39 rating.
Tuch joins centers Dylan Cozens and Tage Thompson and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson as alternate captains while defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was named the captain.
“First and foremost, that guy is a gamechanger each and every night,” said Tuch about Dahlin in the official press release. “His consistency on the compete factor has been incredible ever since I got into town, and I’ve seen it grow and just blossom into the player that he’s become. He’s an incredible player, but he’s also an incredible individual. To be able to go along into battle beside him has been a great honor, honestly, ever since I got in. And he’s raised my level of compete and he’s made me want to be a better player, and that’s what he does to each and every guy.”
The Sabres kick off their season on Friday, Oct. 4 against the New Jersey Devils in the Global Series in Prague, Czechia.