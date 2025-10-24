Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Leafs-Sabres, Capitals-Jackets, Flames-Jets)
The NHL takes a back seat on Friday night with just four games, but there are still a few bets worth making.
My best bets for Friday night are targeting a road favorite and two low-scoring games.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Oct. 24.
NHL Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 24
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Toronto Maple Leafs (-135) at Buffalo Sabres)
- Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets UNDER 6.5 (-135)
- Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets UNDER 5.5 (+102)
Toronto Maple Leafs (-135) at Buffalo Sabres
These teams are off to similar starts this season with three wins in seven games, but it’s still the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres.
Toronto has lost its last two contests and Buffalo has won three of four, which explains this line a bit. However, the Leafs have had the Sabres’ number in recent years.
The Maple Leafs have won the last five meetings against the Sabres, including all three last season, with a combined goal differential of 15-6.
Toronto is heading out on its first road trip of the season and should get it started on a high note in Buffalo. I’ll take the Maple Leafs every day of the week at just -135 against Buffalo.
Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets UNDER 6.5 (-135)
The Capitals won the Metropolitan Division last season, and they’re off to a stifling start this year. They’ve allowed a league-low 1.86 goals per game through seven contests, three of which came on opening night. Since then, Washington has allowed two goals or fewer in five of six games.
The Blue Jackets have held their own defensively as well. They sit in the top 10 with 2.67 goals against per contest, and are coming off a 5-1 win in Dallas.
Columbus has gone under the total in five of six games this season, and the under is 4-2-1 in Washington’s seven games.
Two of the four meetings last season went under the total, and this should be a tight-checking matchup in Columbus.
Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets UNDER 5.5 (+102)
The Flames cannot buy a goal right now. They opened the season with a 4-3 shootout win in Edmonton, and have scored two goals or fewer in every game since. That’s two games with two goals and the other five, including four straight, with just one goal scored.
The Jets have also settled in after a 5-4 loss in their opener. They had allowed two goals or fewer in five straight games before the Kraken scored three on Thursday night.
This is the second meeting between the Flames and Jets this week, with Winnipeg taking a 2-1 decision in Calgary on Monday night.
Winnipeg is in the second half of a back-to-back situation, so the Jets should be looking to slow the game down and play a lower-scoring game at home. And they should have no problem doing that against a Flames team that can’t generate much offense.
