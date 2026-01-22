Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Sabres-Canadiens, Panthers-Jets, Red Wings-Wild)

There are eight games on the docket in the NHL on Thursday night. I got shut out on my three picks last night, so let’s hope to bounce back tonight.

I’m looking at a pair of high-scoring games and a road squad for my picks tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Jan. 22.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, Jan. 22

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens OVER 6.5 (-118)

Florida Panthers (-110) at Winnipeg Jets

Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild OVER 6.5 (+105)

The Sabres and Canadiens meet for the second time in as many weeks, this time in Montreal. Buffalo came away with a 5-3 home win last Thursday, and high-scoring games have been a trend for both sides.

The Canadiens are now 31-18-1 to the over this season, scoring 3.4 goals and allowing 3.26 per game. They’ve also gone over in three straight games and four of their last five.

Buffalo has turned a corner and looks like a legitimate playoff team. The Sabres are averaging 3.27 goals per game while allowing 3.12.

Dating back to the start of last season, four of the past six meetings have had at least seven goals. Neither team’s goaltending situation inspires much confidence, so we should see another over tonight in Montreal.

The Panthers got Matthew Tkachuk back on Monday night, but they lost his season debut 4-1 to the Sharks. They now head out on a road trip starting in Winnipeg, where the Jets have had their own struggles this year.

Winnipeg got back on track with a win over St. Louis on Tuesday night after two straight losses to the Blackhawks and Maple Leafs. The Jets were outshot 23-16 by the Blues, though, and the Panthers have been piling up the shots recently.

The Panthers had two days off following that loss to the Sharks, and they’re a team that knows how to win on the road. They should bounce back tonight in a pick’em spot in Winnipeg.



The Wild have turned into a team playing wide-open hockey in recent weeks. They’ve gone over the total in six straight games and 12 of their last 13 since returning from the holiday break with a goal differential of 47-48.

The Red Wings will have tired legs tonight after a big overtime win in Toronto on Wednesday night. That was a low-scoring affair, but there were 72 total shots on goal in that game. Furthermore, Detroit has played some higher-scoring games as of late, such as their 4-3 win over the Sens over the weekend.

Both teams are capable of scoring a few goals, and neither netminder has been particularly strong this season. I’ll gladly take the plus odds on an over tonight in Minnesota.

