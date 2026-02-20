Game Updates for No. 12 Boston College Men's Hockey's Home Game vs No. 10 UConn
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — No. 12 Boston College men’s hockey and No. 10 UConn are primed for a two-game, home-and-home series over the weekend, starting with a matchup at Conte Forum on Friday night.
Puck drop for Friday’s contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET while Saturday’s game at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Conn., will start at 3 p.m. ET.
The Eagles (17-10-1, 11-7-0 Hockey East) are playing with a bigger purpose on Friday, as it will be the program’s inaugural Cancer Awareness Game, which goaltender Alex Musielak began to organize in the fall.
With just a few weeks left until the 2025-26 regular season comes to an end, the Huskies (17-7-4, 11-5-2) are carrying a two-point advantage over BC in the Hockey East standings, 36-34. The No. 7-ranked Providence Friars are the first-place team in the conference with 42 points.
After the pair of games this weekend, the Eagles will face rival Boston University twice next weekend in their final home-and-home series of the year, followed by a matchup against No. 19 UMass and Northeastern, respectively, before the 2026 Hockey East Tournament gets underway.
Here are the live updates for Friday's contest between BC and UConn.
Live Updates:
Pregame:
- The student-section theme for Friday's Cancer Awareness Game is to wear all-white attire as a symbol of support for the cause.
How to Watch: No. 14 Boston College Men’s Hockey’s Series vs. No. 10 UConn
Who: Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies
When: Friday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) and PeoplesBank Arena, Hartford, Conn. (Saturday)
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, UConn: On Saturday, Feb. 14, the Huskies picked up an extra point in a shootout after tying Maine in regulation, 3-3, in the second contest of their two-game road series against the Black Bears. Senior goalie Tyler Muszelik faced 50 shots on net but held Maine to just a trio of goals, including none in the shootout.
Last Outing, Boston College: On Saturday, Feb. 14, freshman forward Oscar Hemming scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation to send the Eagles past Merrimack, 4-2 (after an empty-netter for senior captain Brady Berard), in the second game of their two-contest series with the Warriors.
