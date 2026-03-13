Game Updates: No. 17 Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Maine in Hockey East Quarterfinals

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The No. 17 Boston College men’s hockey program will host Maine on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET for the Hockey East quarterfinals.

The Eagles (19-14-1, 9-5-1 Hockey East) possess the fourth seed in the tournament while the Black Bears (18-13-3, 12-11-1) hold the fifth seed.

BC is entering Friday’s playoff matchup after losing four straight games to cap off the 2025-26 regular season. Because of that losing streak, the Eagles fell down to No. 18 in the NCAA Division I men’s hockey NPI rankings, which is the system used to determine seeding for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

For BC to make it to an NCAA regional, it basically must win the 2026 Hockey East Championship, which starts with Friday’s contest at Conte Forum.

Maine and the Eagles have had relatively similar seasons, as both teams have experienced a rollercoaster of outcomes with not so much consistency. Since Jan. 31, the Black Bears went on a four-game winless streak, including one shootout loss, before ripping off a four-game winning streak ahead of their season finale against Vermont, which Maine lost 5-3.

One day prior to the matchup, BC head coach Greg Brown spoke on what BC is up against in its first opponent of the postseason.

“They play to their identity very truly,” Brown said. “They’re in your face. They come hard. Physical team, get to the net. They look obviously better now on video than they did way back when we played them, but their identity has stayed the same.”

Brown continued: “Maine loves to get the puck behind the D and get to work. So we're going to have to manage it well. You got to have good breakouts against Maine, and hopefully we can. They play kind of in your face in the defensive zone, kind of one on one, lot of challenges.”

Brown acknowledged that the Eagles did not want the conclusion that they experienced at the end of the regular season, but he called the postseason a completely new one — a fresh start that could go in any team’s direction.

“You don't want to have the finish we had, but we still did enough to be a home team,” Brown said. “And in Hockey East, that's an accomplishment. It's a challenge. Can see how tight the league was and how tight the points were, like, other than Providence.”

Here are the live updates for Friday’s quarterfinal tilt between BC and Maine:

Live Updates:

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Pregame:

Here are the Eagles' lines for Friday's quarterfinal: