No. 13 Boston College Men's Hockey Drops Fourth Consecutive Game to Northeastern

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The No. 13 Boston College Eagles (19-14-1, 13-11-1 HE) men’s hockey team ended the regular season with a 4-2 loss to the Northeastern Huskies (16-17-1, 11-13-0 HE) at Conte Forum on Saturday night.

Eagles defenseman Lukas Gustafsson put Boston College on the board early with a power-play goal at the 2:40 mark of the opening frame. The score came four seconds into a power play after Northeastern defenseman Vinny Borgesi was called for a two-minute minor interference penalty.

Gustafsson’s sixth goal of the season was assisted by left winger Ryan Conmy and center Andre Gasseau.

The Eagles doubled their lead 2-0 early in the middle frame with a goal by defenseman Nolan Joyce at 3:00, his second of the season, with help from Conmy and right winger James Hagens.

Less than three minutes later, Northeastern got on the board and cut its deficit in half with a goal from right winger Jack Pechar at 5:43. Huskies left winger Matthew Maltais and center Matthew Perkins tallied assists on the score.

The Huskies knotted things up at 2 late in the period with a goal from left winger Giacomo Martino at 18:00. Martino’s goal was assisted by defenseman Austen May and right winger Dylan Hryckowian.

In the third period, right winger Amine Hajibi gave Northeastern its first lead of the night 3-2 on an even-strength goal at 6:26 with help from center Jacob Mathieu.

The Huskies tacked on another goal at 12:34 of the third with a score from Martino, his second of the night. Hryckowian and Borgesi picked up assists on the score.

Northeastern nearly put a fifth goal onto the board late in the period, but it was called off immediately due to goaltender interference.

Eagles goalie Louka Cloutier came out with 2:37 remaining in regulation, but came back in in the final seconds of the contest. Boston College did not allow an empty netter, but could not score a goal on the offensive side of the ice which gave the Huskies the 4-2 win.

Cloutier allowed all four Northeastern goalies and made 23 saves, a .852 percentage, while Huskies goalie Lawton Zacher allowed just two goals and made 25 saves, a .926 save percentage.

With the loss, Boston College ends the regular season on a four-game losing streak. During the stretch, the Eagles suffered a sweep at the hands of Boston University from Feb. 27-28 and lost its stand alone game to No. 17 UMass 2-1 on the road on Thursday night.

Next up, Boston College will place in the Hockey East Tournament next week. Details for the Eagles’ matchup are still TBD.