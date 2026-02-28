No. 10 Boston College Men's Hockey Suffers Road Loss to Boston University

BOSTON— The No. 10 Boston College Eagles (19-11-1, 13-8-0 HE) men’s hockey team suffered a 3-1 road loss to the Boston University Terriers (15-15-2, 11-11-0 HE) at Agganis Arena on Friday night.

After coming out very aggressive to open the game, Terriers right winger Ryder Ritchie put Boston University in front early 1-0 at the 11:18 mark of the opening frame. Ritchie had help from left winger Jack Murtagh and center Tynan Lawrence who each picked up an assist on the score.

Boston University extended its lead 2-0 in the final two minutes of the period after left winger Cole Eiserman got one to go at 18:20 with an assist from defensemen Cole Hutson and Charlie Trethewey.

Boston College opened the second period on a power-play after Terriers defenseman Gavin McCarthy was called for roughing at the end of the first. Although the Eagles could not capitalize on that power play, they did minutes later on another one.

Terriers defenseman Mick Frechette went into the box after being called for slashing at 7:34. Seven seconds later, Boston College center Dean Letourneau cut its deficit in half with his 19th goal of the season, assisted by first line center Andre Gasseau and right winger James Hagens.

The Eagles had one more power play attempt in the frame that they were not able to produce a goal on, however Boston College made the adjustments they needed to from the first and held the Terriers scoreless in the middle frame.

Boston University went into the second intermission ahead 2-1.

The Terriers nearly scored their third goal of the night late in the third period, but it was called off due to goaltender interference. The Terriers got the goal back and iced the game 3-1 with an empty-netter by right winger Jack Harvey at 19:15.

Louka Cloutier started in the net for the Eagles. In his latest outing, the freshman allowed a pair of goals and made 31 saves. Boston University goalie Mikhail Yegorov had 12 saves and allowed just one goal.

The loss marks the first one for Boston College in the Battle of Comm. Ave. this season. Previously, the Eagles and Terriers have met twice this season with Boston College winning both games. The first was at Agganis Arena 4-1 on Jan. 30 and the second was in the Beanpot title game 6-2 on Feb. 9.

Next up, Boston College returns to Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., for the series finale against Boston University on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN and ESPN+.