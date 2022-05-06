Boston College Name Greg Brown New Men's Hockey Coach

Boston College have found their new hockey head coach, as former assistant Greg Brown is expected to land the job. Brown who was a long time BC assistant, will replace Jerry York, the Eagles legendary coach who recently retired after 50 years as a college head coach. The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN.com, and confirmed by the school.

Brown was with Boston College for 14 seasons before heading to the NHL where he coached with the New York Rangers and most recently with the head coach of Dubuque in the USHL, where he coached last season.

Legendary coach Jerry York retired earlier this spring

During Brown's time with the Eagles from 2004-2018 the program won six Hockey East tournament championships and reached seven Frozen Fours, winning the national title in 2008, 2010 and 2012. Various BC hockey alumni have voiced their support of Brown including Craig Janney and Nathan Gerbe.

The hockey coaching search worked relatively quickly with three reported candidates. UConn head coach Mike Cavanaugh was interviewed, but decided to sign an extension with the Huskies. While Providence College head coach Nate Leaman was interviewed as well, but also signed a long term deal with his school.

Complete List of 2023 Commitments for Boston College

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeFN

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com