Gustafsson's OT Winner Sends No. 12 Boston College Men's Hockey Past No. 10 UConn 2-1

Winning the opening faceoff to commence the three-on-three overtime period between Boston College men’s hockey and UConn on Saturday at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Conn., was crucial, and that is exactly what Andre Gasseau accomplished.

After a quick regroup behind the redline, the Eagles’ senior captain skated with the puck through the neutral zone before powering past defenseman Viking Gustafsson Nyberg, who looked stuck in the mud as he skated backwards to force Gasseau off his attack angle.

Gasseau was able to attempt a backhand shot from the crease, but the puck was denied by UConn netminder Tyler Muszelik with his left leg pad. The rebound came loose in front of the net however, allowing Gasseau to maneuver to the corner and look for a cutter heading to the net.

Much to Gasseau’s delight, fellow senior captain Lukas Gustafsson was rumbling into the slot, and the pair connected for a one-timer goal to lift the No. 12 Eagles (19-10-1, 13-7-0 Hockey East) to their second win over the No. 10 Huskies (17-9-4, 11-7-2) in just as many days.

UConn picked up a point in the conference standings by advancing the contest into an extra period, but BC came away from the weekend with five total points from their 5-2 win over the Huskies on Friday night, followed by the 2-1 overtime triumph on Saturday afternoon.

While the final two periods of regulation consisted of zero goals and zero penalties, the same could not be said of the initial frame.

There were a combined 12 penalties in the first, six for each side, which made for a rather choppy, circus-like stretch in which both the Eagles and UConn still managed to score a goal.

The Huskies struck first, as Kaden Shahan — who scored one of UConn’s two goals in Saturday’s loss at Conte Forum — tucked in a one-timer on the power play with 7:20 left in the period after receiving a turn-around pass from Alexandre Blais in the corner.

The tally marked Shahan’s ninth of the season.

But with 2:58 left in the frame, UConn’s Trey Scott was sent to the penalty box for interference, which gave the Eagles just their second power play of the game.

After the first minute of the man advantage went by without a legitimate, high-quality scoring chance, Gustafsson won a puck battle on the side of the boards and cycled the puck down low to Ryan Conmy, who saw Dean Letourneau unmanned at the top of the left circle.

In a matter of a few seconds, the puck left Conmy’s stick for Letourneau’s, and the sophomore fired a toe-drag wrist shot right through Muszelik to make it 1-1, who did not even seem to have an idea of the fact that Letourneau was shooting.

The goal increased Letourneau’s sophomore-campaign point total to 33, which is 30 points more than he finished his freshman season with.

Cloutier makes the stop on the doorstep!



💻 ESPN+ | https://t.co/4cvX4J9Upq pic.twitter.com/Gc1DTtxGRR — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 21, 2026

Freshman goalie Louka Cloutier made a handful of clutch saves down the stretch — both in the second and third frame — to keep the Eagles afloat in the game and help them force the additional frame. He finished the game with 21 saves.

Related news on Boston College Eagles On SI: