How to Watch No. 13 Boston College Men's Hockey and Harvard in Beanpot Semifinals

The No. 13 Boston College Eagles (14-8-1, 10-5-0 HE) men’s hockey team starts its run in the 2026 Beanpot as it takes on the Harvard Crimson (12-8-1, 10-5-0 ECAC) in the semifinals on Monday evening.

The Eagles are riding a three-game winning streak into the tournament. During the stretch, Boston College has picked up a pair of wins over the New Hampshire Wildcats 5-2 and 3-0 last weekend and most recently a victory over the Boston University Terriers 4-1 on Friday night.

The Crimson has also been on a hot streak. After starting the year losing its first four games, Harvard has won five of its last six games which includes victories over St. Lawrence 5-1, Clarkson 2-1, Union College 4-0, Colgate 3-1, and most recently RPI 3-1.

The Crimson’s only loss in the stretch was against No. 10 Cornell 4-1 on Jan. 24.

This will be the first and only meeting between the two teams this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 14, 2025, Boston College defeated Harvard 3-1 in Chestnut Hill.

Both teams are looking to snap their Beanpot title drought.

Boston College, who holds the longest drought among all four teams, has not won since 2016. Last year, the Eagles defeated Northeastern 8-2 in the semifinals to advance to the championship, but lost to Boston University 4-1 in the title game.

Harvard has the second-longest drought as the team has not won since 2017. Last year, the Crimson lost in the semifinals to Boston University 7-1 and won the consolation game over Northeastern 4-2 to take third place.

Boston College and Harvard have met 47 times in the Beanpot. Boston College leads the all-time series 31-15-1.

Boston University and Northeastern will play in the other semifinal game on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The two winners will face off in the championship on Monday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and the two losers will play in the third place games at 4:30 p.m. the same day.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Harvard:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Harvard Crimson

When: Monday,. Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

TV: NESN and ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Harvard: The Crimson earned a 3-1 home win over the RPI Engineers on Friday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a 4-1 road win over the Boston University Terriers on Friday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Jan. 14, 2025. Boston College defeated Harvard 3-1 in Chestnut Hill.

Read More: