No. 15 Boston College Men's Hockey Records Road Win Over UMass Lowell in Series Opener

LOWELL, Mass.— The No. 15 Boston College Eagles (9-5-1, 6-3-0 HE) men’s hockey team picked up its second straight win with a 3-1 road victory over the UMass Lowell River Hawks (6-9-0, 3-4-0 HE) at Tsongas Center on Friday night.

Boston College struck first with a power-play goal from center Dean Letourneau at the 17:00 mark of the opening frame, assisted by center Jake Sondreal and right winger Will Vote.

The sophomore's seventh score of the season came in the final four seconds of a power-play after UMass Lowell defenseman TJ Schweighardt was called for a minor hooking penalty. Coming into the weekend, the River Hawks ranked ninth in the country in penalty kill percentage (.865).

After going into the first intermission with a one-score advantage, the Eagles doubled their lead 2-0 halfway through the middle frame with a one-timer by left winger James Hagens at 10:58 with help from Sondreal and defenseman Lukas Gustafsson.

Within the first five minutes of the final frame, Letourneau knocked in his second goal of the night, which was also on a power-play, at 4:24 to add to the Eagles’ lead 3-0. The score was assisted by Sondreal and defenseman Luka Radivojevic.

Sondreal’s offensive impact in the game was not goals, however it played a massive part in the Eagles’ success. He had assists on all three Boston College scores which put him at 11 on the season and 16 points.

UMass Lowell got on the board at 8:13 in the third period with a goal by left winger Mirko Buttazzoni, assisted by left winger Diego Buttazzoni and right winger Libor Nemec to cut into the River Hawks’ deficit 3-1.

That was the only goal the River Hawks could execute in the contest.

Boston College’s Louka Cloutier started in the net for the Eagles in the series opener. In his latest outing, the freshman allowed one goal, recorded 15 saves, and put up a .938 save percentage. Cloutier’s record moved to 9-3-1 on the season.

On the other side of the ice, UMass Lowell goalie Austin Elliott allowed three goals and tallied 26 saves as well as an .897 save percentage. With the loss, the freshman’s record fell to 5-6 overall.

Next up, Boston College and UMass Lowell play the series finale at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

