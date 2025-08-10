Hockey East Releases Tentative 2025-26 Boston College Women's Hockey Schedule
On Saturday, the tentative Boston College women’s hockey schedule was released on the Hockey East website. The site notes that the slate of games, which does not include times, is subject to change.
The Eagles start their 2025-26 campaign with an exhibition game against Stonehill College on Sept. 20 before taking a road trip to Minnesota for a two-game series from Sept. 26-27.
After traveling to Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, BC hosts Holy Cross for its 2025 home opener on Oct. 10, a Friday. The Eagles play the next six games as visitors—one at Providence, two at Cornell, one at Merrimack, and two at Vermont—before returning to Chestnut Hill, Mass. on Nov. 7 to start a home-and-away series with UConn.
BC plays five of its next seven contests in Conte Forum, consisting of a home-and-away series with Comm. Ave. rival Boston University, a home game against Merrimack, two home games against St. Lawrence, a home-and-away series with Northeastern, and a home contest with Colgate.
The remainder of the Eagles’ 2025-26 schedule is primarily composed of Hockey East games—two against Providence (Jan. 16 and Feb. 13), three against New Hampshire (Jan. 23-24 and Feb. 20), two against Maine (Jan. 30-31), one against UConn (Feb. 6), one against Northeastern (Feb. 14), and a season-closing contest against Boston University (Feb. 21).
In that span, BC will additionally suit up against Holy Cross on the road on Jan. 9, host Harvard on Jan. 13 in the first round of the 2026 Women's Beanpot, and travel back to Holy Cross on Feb. 6. The Eagles have a matchup scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 20 which is TBD, depending on the outcome of BC's first-round Beanpot matchup with the Crimson.
In 2024-25, the Eagles went 21-13-2 overall and 16-9-2 in Hockey East, eventually falling to the Terriers on March 5 in the Hockey East Tournament Semifinals, which ended their season.
BC took BU to double overtime but could not finish the job, losing 3-2. The Eagles made the tournament semifinals by defeating Maine, 4-3, in the first round of the tournament on March 1.
This year, Katie King Crowley is entering her 19th season as the Jane Rattigan Head Women’s Hockey Coach. In her near two decades of coaching on the Heights, Crowley has returned BC women’s hockey to an elite, national power from a sub-.500 team when she arrived as an assistant coach in 2003.
Crowley has guided the Eagles to six NCAA Frozen Fours (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017), 11 NCAA Tournaments (2009, 2011-2019, 2021), five Hockey East regular-season titles, three Hockey East tournament championships, and six Beanpot trophies.
Crowley is one of 12 coaches in NCAA women’s hockey history to boast 300 or more wins in her career, with her 300th victory arriving on Feb. 14, 2019 in a 2-1 defeat of Maine.