Overtime Goal Sinks Boston College Women's Hockey Against Providence

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - It was not the three point start to the weekend Boston College had imagined going into a home meeting with a Providence squad languishing near the bottom of the Hockey East standings, but the solitary point could prove crucial as the regular season approaches its conclusion. A frustrating trend of an inability for the Eagles to put together a complete game continued as a stagnant offense wasted another standout performance by Grace Campbell and one of the better efforts the defensive unit has shown in the past few weeks.

Within the first two minutes of the opening period, Boston College drew the game's first penalty as Providence’s Dylan Berman was whistled for holding. Early in the powerplay, the Eagles’ top unit failed to hold the zone and generate chances before heading to the bench 45 seconds into the woman-up opportunity. The second unit wasted no time getting on the board as Maxim Tremblay collected the puck near the left side faceoff dot and skated towards the net. The freshman attempted a pass across the net towards Kate Ham, but a fortunate deflection off of a Providence stick sent it by Hope Walinski to give Boston College an early 1-0 advantage.

Just over a minute after conceding a powerplay goal, it would be the Friars chance on the power-play as Cailin Flynn was called for a trip. The Eagles penalty kill survived the bulk of the two minutes, but in the waning seconds of the power-play, Providence worked the puck around to Josie Lang at the center of the blue line. Lang fired a shot towards the net where Sami Snyder was positioned to screen Grace Campbell and redirect the puck. Instead of simply redirecting the shot, the freshman stopped the puck completely and hesitated for a split second, sending Campbell sliding wide of the net. Snyder took advantage of the open net in front of her to level the score.

Snyder knocks it home right in front to grab her fourth of the year! pic.twitter.com/tRcu4633AH — Providence W Hockey (@PCWHockey) February 13, 2026

After the quick start to the game, both defenses and netminders settled in. Despite three more power-play opportunities, neither side was able to recreate their first period success as Grace Campbell and Hope Walinski combined to save 63 of the 65 shots to send the game to an extra frame. Included in the impressive goaltending performance for the pair was a scoreless stretch of 49:53 that lasted the bulk of period one, the entirety of period two and three, and into overtime.

In the extra frame, Boston College found its best scoring opportunity of the afternoon as Ava Thomas found the puck in the neutral zone and took the attacking zone on the right side alongside Sammy Taber, clear through on the Providence net. An indecisive pass from Thomas gave the puck to Sammy Taber in a difficult position before the junior sailed the shot over the net, squandering the two-on-none opportunity.

A minute later, the Eagles generated another opportunity as Madelyn Murphy drove towards the net before being knocked down, losing the puck, and sliding towards Walinski. Had the freshman defensewoman just slid into the goaltender it’s unlikely she would’ve been whistled for a goaltender interference, but Murphy extended her stick and arms into the grad student giving the referees no choice but to send Providence to a four-on-three advantage.

It only took 20 seconds for the reigning Hockey East Player of the Year to make the power-play opportunity count as Reichen Kirchmair fired a shot towards Grace Campbell. Campbell turned away the first effort, but Kirchmair found her own rebound and slotted it home to give the Friars the extra point and the 2-1 win. Boston College head coach Katie Crowley tried a desperation challenge but after a lengthy review the call stood, sending Boston College to its second consecutive defeat.

That OT winner from the cap 🫡 pic.twitter.com/hmD3i1iC3f — Providence W Hockey (@PCWHockey) February 14, 2026

With the point for reaching overtime, Boston College moved within two points of Holy Cross for the third seed in the Hockey East tournament with three games to go for the Eagles. Boston College also opened the lead to five points over New Hampshire for the final quarterfinal hosting slot.

With the loss, the Eagles fall to 13-17-1 overall and 11-9-1 in Hockey East play and will face No. 6 Northeastern on Sunday. Providence remains in ninth place in the conference with a 7-12-2 record in Hockey East action and 10-19-2 overall.

