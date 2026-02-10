Boston College Women's Hockey Defender Earns Conference Honor: The Rundown

Boston College women’s hockey defender Olivia Maffeo won Hockey East Defender of the Week.

Maffeo earned the honor after her performance in the Eagles’ 4-3 overtime win at No. 14 Holy Cross on Friday night.

In the contest, the Canton, Mass., native scored two goals for two points which included the game-winning goal in overtime at 3:38. She did not score or record an assist in BC’s 6-2 road loss to No. 4 UConn on Saturday night.

The sophomore joins Northeastern’s Lily Shannon (Player of the Week), Vermont’s Lily Prendergast (Rookie of the Week), New Hampshire’s Noemi Martinez (Co-Goaltender of the Week), and Northeastern’s Lisa Jönsson (Co-Goaltender of the Week) in receiving weekly honors from the conference this week.

Currently, Boston College is sitting at 13-16-1 overall and 11-8-1 in Hockey East play with four games left in the regular season.

Next up, Boston College hosts Providence on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. ET.

The Rundown: Tuesday Feb. 10, 2026:

Former Boston College football linebacker Harold Landry III tallied one solo tackle and one quarterback hit in the New England Patriots' 29-13 Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

Boston College and Boston University wore special patches in the Beanpot championship to honor the 300th edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave. on Monday night.

Special addition to the sweaters for tonight 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Cc6G8GRvIm — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 9, 2026

Class of 2027 athlete De’Voun Kendrick has received an offer from Boston College. Kendrick is a product of Carrollwood Day High School in Tampa, Fla.

Boston College Eagles Monday Scores:

Men's Golf: Boston College at Palmas del Mar Collegiate- 9th Place, +6 (After 2 Rounds)

Boston College Eagles Tuesday Schedule:

Men's Golf: Boston College at Palmas del Mar Collegiate | Humacao, P.R. | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College baseball's season opener:

3 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“Hockey players can give each other a hard time, but ultimately this is a family. It’s really a big community of people connected by a common passion. I think that’s why we’re able to do this kind of stuff and not worry about people thinking less of us. Even at the highest level, we’re out there having fun.” Johnny Gaudreau

