Hockey East Unveils Boston College’s NESN Broadcast Schedule
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles men's hockey team is gearing up to open its season on Friday night against the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, Mich.
On Wednesday, Hockey East released its New England Sports Network (NESN) Boradcast schedule for the 2024-25 season.
The starting slate has 32 games and features five Eagles games throughout the season, Nov. 8 vs. Maine, Dec. 9 vs. UMass Lowell, Jan. 24 at Boston University, Jan. 25 vs. Boston University, and Feb. 7 at New Hampshire. The puck drop for each contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
The 72nd Beanpot which will take place in early Feburary at TD Garden is Boston, Mass., will also be aired on NESN as well as postseason coverage for both men's and women's hockey. Those schedules will be released at a later time.
The Eagles program also announced that the team's Nov. 19 game at Providence will be aired nationally on ESPNU.
“Hockey East is once again excited to announce a robust television schedule in partnership with NESN and proud to produceThis Week in Hockey East for a wide audience,” said Hockey East Commissioner Steve Metcalf in the official press release. “With continued improvements to production quality and in-arena experience, Hockey East looks forward to providing a first-class experience for fans at home and in the arenas.”
As for this weekend, the Eagles and Spartans will play on the B1G Network on Friday and B1G+ on Saturday. WEEI 850 AM will have the radio call. Both games are set to start at 6 p.m. ET.