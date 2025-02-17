How Boston College's Series Split With UMass Impacted Hockey East Standings
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team recorded a series split with the UMass Minutemen over the weekend.
The Minutemen took the opening game on Friday night with a 3-2 win at Conte Forum to hand the Eagles their first back-to-back losses of the season.
Boston College responded and took the finale 4-1 on Saturday night at Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.
So how did the series impact the conference standings?
Currently in the Hockey East, Boston College and Maine are tied at the top with 41 points apiece.
Boston University is in third place with 35 points, followed by UMass Lowell in fourth with 29, and Merrimack and UConn tied in fifth with 28 each.
In the bottom half of the standings, Providence is in seventh place with 27 points, UMass in eighth with 24, Vermont in ninth with 22, Northeastern in tenth with 20, and New Hampshire is in last place with 14.
As for the national rankings, there are seven Hockey East teams in this week’s USCHO poll.
Boston College is ranked No. 2, followed by Maine at No. 4, Providence at No. 8, Boston University at No. 9, UConn at No. 11, UMass Lowell at No. 13, and UMass at No. 16.
Boston College will look to retake sole possession of the first place spot in the conference this weekend as it travels to Burlington, Vt., for a road series against the Vermont Catamounts.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday and 7:30 p.m., on Saturday on ESPN+.