How to Watch: Boston College Men's Hockey in NCAA Selection Show
Since losing its sole game of the Hockey East Tournament, the Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team has been waiting to find out its postseason fate.
The Eagles went one and done in their conference tournament as they lost in the Hockey East Quarterfinals to Northeastern 3-1 on March 15.
The performance, however, will not impact their postseason hopes.
Boston College has had a dominant 2024-25 campaign. This season, the team has boasted a 26-7-2 overall record which included a 18-4-2 mark in conference play, won the Hockey East regular season title, and has been ranked no lower than No. 4 in the nation the entire season.
On Sunday, the Eagles will find out what Regional they are headed to during the NCAA Men’s Hockey Selection Show on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
The first round of Regionals will be held from March 27-28 while the second round will be from March 29-30.
This year, the Regional sites are PPL Center in Allentown, Penn., Scheels Arena in Fargo, N.D., Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, and SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H.
The winners of each Regional will head to Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., to compete in the Frozen Four on April 10 and the national championship on April 12.
This Eagles team is no stranger to the college hockey postseason as they made it to the national championship last year where they lost to Denver 2-0. During their postseason run, they recorded wins over Michigan Tech and Quinnipiac in the Providence Regional and Michigan in the Frozen Four.
Boston College will look to make it back to the national championship and win its first title since 2012.