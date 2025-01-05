How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey Players in World Juniors Gold Medal Game vs Finland
The U.S. National Junior Team is competing in the gold medal game for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship on Sunday night against Finland.
Team USA’s journey to the championship consisted of wins over Germany, Latvia, and Canada in the preliminary round, Switzerland in the quarterfinals, and Czechia in the semifinals. The team’s sole loss in the competition was to Finland in the preliminary round in December.
Finland’s road was a little different. After losing to Canada in its first contest of the preliminary round, the team tallied wins over Germany, United States, and Latvia in the preliminary round, Slovakia in the quarterfinals and Sweden in the semifinals.
Team USA’s roster features six Boston College men’s hockey players, forwards Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault, James Hagens, and Teddy Stiga as well as defensemen Drew Fortescue and Aram Minnetian.
This will be the third meeting between the two programs in this year’s tournament.
The first matchup was a pre-tournament game on Dec. 23 where Team USA defeated Finland 5-2. The second was in the preliminary round on Dec. 29. Finland defeated the U.S. 4-3 in overtime.
If the United States pulls out the victory, it will be the first time in the country’s history that it won back-to-back gold medals.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: U.S. National Junior Team vs. Finland in World Juniors Gold Medal Game:
Who: U.S. National Junior Team and Finland
When: Sunday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Canadian Tire Center, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
TV: NHL Network
Last Outing, Finland: Finland defeated Sweden 4-3 in overtime on Saturday.
Last Outing, U.S.: The United States defeated Czechia 4-1 on Saturday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the preliminary round on Dec. 29. Finland defeated the United States 4-3 in overtime.