How to Watch No. 14 Boston College Men's Hockey's Series With Merrimack

The No. 14 Boston College Eagles (16-9-1, 10-6-0 HE) men’s hockey team is gearing up for its home-and-home series with the Merrimack Warriors (14-12-1, 7-9-1 HE) this weekend.

The Eagles are coming off a 6-2 win over Boston University on Monday night at TD Garden to win the program’s first Beanpot title since 2016. Although both teams are a part of Hockey East, the game did not count towards the conference record.

In Boston College’s last Hockey East game, the team suffered a 6-1 home loss to Vermont on Friday night which snapped a four-game winning streak.

As for Merrimack, it is coming off a 9-5 road win over Stonehill on Feb. 3. The series opener with Boston College will be Merrimack’s first game in 10 days.

The Warriors have not lost a game in their last five contests. Prior to its victory over Stonehill, Merrimack picked up a pair of wins over Northeastern 4-1 and 3-1 as well as beat and tied with New Hampshire 2-1 and 3-3.

The Warriors’ last loss was on Jan. 17 to No. 19 UMass 3-1.

The series will be the only two times these two teams met in the regular season.

During the 2024-25 campaign, Boston College and Merrimack met three times. The Eagles went 2-1 against the Warriors with the only loss being in the series opener of their home-and-home on Jan. 10, 2025, 5-2.

Boston College won the series finale the following day 4-1 and won the stand-alone game which was the regular season finale 6-0 on March 8.

In the conference standings, Boston College is tied for second place with 31 points while Merrimack tied for sixth place with 23 points.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Merrimack:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Merrimack Warriors

When: Friday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Lawler Arena, North Andover, Mass. (Friday) and Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Saturday)

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Merrimack: The Warriors earned a 9-5 road win over Stonehill on Feb. 3.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a 6-2 win over the Boston University Terriers on Monday night to win the 2026 Beanpot.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was during the regular season finale last season on March 8, 2025. Boston College defeated Merrimack 6-0 in Chestnut Hill.

