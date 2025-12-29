Live Updates For No. 12 Boston College Men's Hockey's Game Against No. 7 Western Michigan

The No. 12 Boston College Eagles (10-5-1, 7-3-0 HE) men’s hockey team takes on the No. 7 Western Michigan Broncos (10-6, 6-4 NCHC) in the first round of the 2025 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee, Wis., on Sunday night.

The Eagles are coming off a series sweep over the UMass Lowell River Hawks from Dec. 5-6. Boston College defeated UMass Lowell on the road 3-1 in the opener and 3-1 at home in the finale.

Western Michigan is coming off a series split with the No. 5 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs from Dec. 5-6. The Broncos lost the opener 4-1 and won the finale 3-2 in overtime, both at home.

This will be the second meeting between Boston College and Western Michigan. The two met for the first time last season on Oct. 26, 2024, where the Eagles defeated the Broncos 4-2 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Boston College will also have a new face on the team. The Eagles officially added freshman forward Oscar Hemming to the roster on Friday. He will be wearing No. 9.

The Eagles and Broncos are just a pair of the four teams in the event this year. Lake Superior State and No. 2 Wisconsin are the other teams competing in the classic.

The winners of each game will play in the championship game while the two losers will square off for the third place game, both on Monday. The start times for the second day of games is TBD, however whichever team plays Wisconsin will be in the night slot and the other game will be in the afternoon slot.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

1st

6:05 | Western Michigan strikes first with an even-strength goal from right winger William Whitelaw, his 10th of the season. Western Michigan 1, Boston College 0.

Pregame

Wisconsin defeats Lake Superior State 3-2 in the first game of the day. The Badgers will play in the championship game tomorrow night and the Lakers will play in the third place game tomorrow afternoon.

Boston College's lines. Oscar Hemming will make his BC debut. The team will be without Teddy Stiga, James Hagens, and Luka Luka Radivojevic, who are all playing in the World Juniors.

Boston College will wear its maroon jerseys tonight.

Maroons for tonight pic.twitter.com/Ad5LNjcZWl — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) December 28, 2025

Puck drop is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Western Michigan Broncos

When: Sunday, Dec. 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wis.

TV: BIG+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Western Michigan: The Broncos split their season with the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs from Dec. 5-6. Western Michigan lost the opener 4-1 and won the finale 3-2 in overtime.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a series sweep over the UMass Lowell River Hawks from Dec. 5-6. BC won the opener 3-1 and the finale 3-1.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Oct. 26, 2024. Boston College defeated Western Michigan 4-2 in Chestnut Hill.

Read More: