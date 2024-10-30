How to Watch: No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey at No. 10 St. Cloud State
After completing a three-game home stand, the No. 2 Boston College Eagles (3-1) men’s hockey team is getting back on the road to play a series against the No. 10 St. Cloud State Huskies (6-1) in St. Cloud, Minn., this weekend.
The Eagles are entering the series on a two-game winning streak which includes a 4-2 victory over the No. 13 Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday night. Forward Ryan Leonard scored two goals in the final minute of regulation to secure the game for Boston College.
The Huskies enter riding a three-game winning streak after they recorded a series sweep over Augustana 4-3 and 2–1 last weekend and shut out the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines 4-0 on Oct. 19.
This will be the sixth and seventh contest between these two programs. St. Cloud State leads the all-time series 4-1 and has won the last four meetings. Boston College’s sole win came in the first matchup in their histories. The Eagles defeated the Huskies 2-1 in double overtime of the 2004 Florida College Classic on Dec. 29.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch Boston College Men’s Hockey at St. Cloud State:
Who: Boston College Eagles and St. Cloud State Huskies
When: Friday, Nov. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET and Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, St. Cloud, Minn.
TV: NCHC.tv
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Meeting: The last matchup between these two programs came on March 28, 2021. St. Cloud State defeated Boston College 4-1.