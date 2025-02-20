How to Watch: No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey at Vermont
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (22-6-1, 14-4-1 HE) men’s hockey team is traveling to Burlington, Vt., for a road series against the Vermont Catamounts (11-14-3, 6-10-2 HE) this weekend.
Both teams are coming off series splits to conference opponents.
The Catamounts split their series against the Merrimack Warriors over the weekend, taking the first game 4-2 and dropping the second 4-3.
The Eagles also had a split over the weekend in their home-and-home series with the UMass Minutemen. UMass took the opening game 3-2 at Conte Forum and Boston College took the finale 4-1 at Mullins Center.
The two teams will also be looking to gain ground in the Hockey East standings. Currently, Boston College is tied with Maine for the top spot in the standings with 41 points while Vermont is in ninth place with 22 points.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
Who: Boston College Eagles and Vermont Catamounts
When: Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Gutterson Fieldhouse, Burlington, Vt.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in a regular season series during the 2023-24 campaign from Feb. 23-24, 2024. Boston College swept Vermont 7-1 and 4-2.