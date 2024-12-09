How to Watch: No. 3 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs No. 14 UMass Lowell
The No. 3 Boston College Eagles (11-3-1, 5-2-1 HE) men’s hockey team plays its final game of the first semester as it hosts the No. 14 UMass Lowell River Hawks (10-3-2, 5-2-1 HE) on Monday night.
In the opening game of the series on Friday, the Eagles and River Hawks tied 3-3, however UMass Lowell won the shootout 2–1 to earn an extra Hockey East point.
Boston College saw goals from forwards Andre Gasseau, Mike Posma, and Gabe Perreault while UMass Lowell had scores from forwards Mirko Buttazzoni (two) and Girts Silkalns.
Both teams are hoping to end the first half of the season on a high note.
The contest is the second of three that the two will play against each other this season. The Eagles will host the River Hawks on Jan. 31, 2025.
This is the 125th meeting between the programs. Boston College leads the all-time series 67-45-12.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UMass Lowell:
Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Lowell River Hawks
When: Monday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: NESN
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, UMass Lowell: The River Hawks tied with the Eagles 3-3 in the opening game of the series on Friday night, but won the shootout 2-1.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles tied with the River Hawks 3-3 in the opening game of the series on Friday night and lost the shootout 2-1.
Last Meeting: Prior to this series, the last time these two programs met was earlier in the year on Feb. 2, 2024. Boston College traveled to UMass Lowell and defeated the River Hawks 6-1.