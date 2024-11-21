How to Watch: No. 3 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Northeastern
After a two-game road trip, the No. 3 Boston College Eagles (8-2, 3-1 HE) men’s hockey team returns to Conte Forum on Friday night to start its series against the Northeastern Huskies (1-5-3, 0-3-3 HE).
The Eagles will be looking for some momentum after splitting their last two games.
In the past week, Boston College suffered a 5-4 loss to UConn and squeaked past No. 10 Providence with a 3-2 overtime win after forward Ryan Leonard scored the game-winning goal with 48 seconds remaining in overtime.
The Huskies will be looking to earn their first Hockey East win of the season. After winning its season-opening game 5-1 over Stonehill, the team has yet to record another win. Since the victory, Northeastern suffered a series sweep to No. 1 Denver and has tallied a loss and a tie in its last three series against No. 5 Maine, No. 10 Providence, and New Hampshire.
This will be the 245th and 246th matchups between the two programs. Boston College leads the all-time series 169-58-17.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Northeastern:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Northeastern Huskies
When: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday; Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) and Matthews Arena, Boston, Mass. (Saturday)
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Northeastern: The Huskies tied with New Hampshire 1-1 on Saturday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles secured an overtime win 3-2 over the No. 10 Providence Friars on Tuesday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was a series in the 2023-24 regular season from Dec. 1-2, 2023. The series was split as Northeastern won the opening game 5-3 and Boston College won the finale 3-1.