Former BC Hockey Player Jimmy Hayes Passes Away at 31

Former Boston College, and NHL hockey player Jimmy Hayes passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning. He was 31 years old. Per a report from the Boston Globe:

Law enforcement and first responders went to Hayes’s Milton home, where he was pronounced dead, a law enforcement official said. His death is not considered suspicious. The cause of death was not immediately available.

Born in Dorchester, Massachusetts Jimmy along with younger brother Kevin both joined the hometown Boston College Eagles, where he played from 2008-2011. With the Eagles he scored 81 points during his career including 22 goals in 2009-2010. Hayes also won a national championship with the Eagles in 2010 as a sophomore before heading to the NHL.

A big physical forward (right wing) at 6-foot-5-inch, 215-pound, Hayes had a long NHL career that spanned from 2011-2018. He scored 54 goals and 109 points for the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils during that time. He got to play for his hometown Bruins team from 2015-2017 after being traded from the New Jersey Devils.

Boston College released a statement on Twitter on Monday. "Boston College is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family." Hayes is survived by his wife, son Beau (aged 2) and other son Mac who was born on May 5.

Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to jointoday!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin