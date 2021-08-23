August 23, 2021
Publish date:

Former BC Hockey Player Jimmy Hayes Passes Away at 31

The young former NHL player died unexpectedly in his Boston home
Author:

Former Boston College, and NHL hockey player Jimmy Hayes passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning. He was 31 years old. Per a report from the Boston Globe:

Law enforcement and first responders went to Hayes’s Milton home, where he was pronounced dead, a law enforcement official said. His death is not considered suspicious. The cause of death was not immediately available.

Born in Dorchester, Massachusetts  Jimmy along with younger brother Kevin both joined the hometown Boston College Eagles, where he played from 2008-2011. With the Eagles he scored 81 points during his career including 22 goals in 2009-2010. Hayes also won a national championship with the Eagles in 2010 as a sophomore before heading to the NHL.

A big physical forward (right wing) at 6-foot-5-inch, 215-pound, Hayes had a long NHL career that spanned from 2011-2018. He scored 54 goals and 109 points for the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils during that time. He got to play for his hometown Bruins team from 2015-2017 after being traded from the New Jersey Devils.

Boston College released a statement on Twitter on Monday. "Boston College is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family." Hayes is survived by his wife, son Beau (aged 2) and other son Mac who was born on May 5. 

