Live Blog: No 11 Boston College Men's Hockey vs Northeastern
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The No. 11 Boston College men’s hockey team is desperate for a rebound game after Denver stood on business in its road matchup at Conte Forum on Oct. 24, defeating the Eagles by a final score of 7-3.
A humbling loss for Greg Brown and co.—the Pioneers have now captured four straight wins over the Eagles, including victories in the 2024 NCAA Division 1 National Championship and the 2025 Manchester Regional Final—BC is hoping to pivot from the loss with its first Hockey East test of the year against Northeastern.
The Eagles (2-2-1) and the Huskies (3-1-0) are scheduled to play a two-game series, starting Thursday night at BC and continuing Friday night at Matthews Arena, Northeastern’s soon-to-be-gone home stadium.
248 total matchups have been played between the two programs, dating back to February of 1932, and BC has the upper hand in the all-time series with an overall record of 171-60-17, including a home record of 58-16-2.
Welcome to the Live Blog for Thursday’s matchup.
[REFRESH YOUR BROWSER AS THE MOST RECENT EVENTS WILL APPEAR AT THE TOP.]
Live Blog:
First Period:
Pregame:
- Junior goaltender Jan Korec is expected to start in net for the Eagles. Korec has not started since the Eagles' season opener, a 4-3 loss to Quinnipiac.
- BC's Hockey East opener is officially upon us.
Lines:
Boston College -
Northeastern -
How to Watch: No. 11 Boston College vs Northeastern
Who: Boston College Eagles and Northeastern Huskies
When: Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kelley Rink in Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Northeastern: The day after Denver secured a win at BC last Friday, the Huskies hosted the Pioneers and came out on top, 1-0. Amine Hajibi scored the game-winning goal for NU, assisted by Dylan Finlay and Griffin Erdman, and junior goaltender Lawton Zacher recorded the shutout in net, accumulating 35 saves in the process. The Huskies were sent to the penalty box three times but did not relinquish a single goal when DU possessed a man advantage.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles also last played against Denver, falling to the Pioneers at home, 7-3. Senior captain Andre Gasseau potted the first goal of the game, but the Pioneers quickly responded with a pair of goals before the first period concluded. Jake Sondreal tied the game at two apiece just before the final minute of the frame, but DU netted three unanswered goals in the second period on freshman netminder Louka Cloutier, which ultimately made the difference in the four-goal, out-of-conference loss for BC. The other goal scorer for the Eagles was James Hagens, who leads the team in points with six.
Last Meeting: The last time BC and the Huskies faced off occurred on March 15, when the Eagles fell in the Hockey East Tournament quarterfinals, 3-1. Trailing 2-0 late in the contest, Hagens tallied BC's sole goal in the defeat with three minutes remaining to cut the deficit down to one, but NU capitalized on an empty-net opportunity and advanced to the semifinals.