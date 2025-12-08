Two Eagles Earn Hockey East Weekly Awards After BC Men's Hockey's Sweep of Lowell

Two Boston College men’s hockey players received weekly Hockey East awards on Monday following the Eagles’ series sweep over UMass Lowell this past weekend, which improved the program’s record to 10-5-1 and 7-3-0 in the conference.

Sophomore forward Dean Letourneau was named the Hockey East player of the week after notching three goals and five total points over the weekend and senior defenseman Lukas Gustafsson was tabbed Hockey East defender of the week with two points, including the game-winning goal in BC’s 3-1 home defeat of the River Hawks on Saturday.

Dean and Goose pick up weekly awards after our sweep over UMass Lowell!



📰 https://t.co/8t04U5W0Qq pic.twitter.com/ptKaybRzoJ — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) December 8, 2025

Letourneau’s play has taken off this year after posting just three points as a freshman in 2024-25.

His trajectory has only skyrocketed ever since the beginning of his second campaign on the Heights, and his performances over the weekend were another testament to the growth in his overall game from extensive offseason training.

“One, he's stronger physically, but two, he's completely adjusted and ready for whatever is coming his way, the pace of the game, the strength of holding people off,” BC head coach Greg Brown said. “So now you're seeing his brain be able to [adjust], and his hands, which we could see glimpses of in practice last year, but just didn't quite translate. But now it is great to see.”

The 6-foot-7, 228-pound Canadian is tied for second on the roster in total points with 17, the same amount that sophomore forward Jake Sondreal has, which consists of nine goals and eight assists.

Letourneau’s third goal of the Eagles’ two-game, home-and-home series against Lowell over the weekend came at the 14:21 mark of the second period and handed BC a two-goal lead, which it kept for the remainder of the contest.

Letourneau received a drop pass from freshman Landan Resendes while flying into the offensive zone on the wing and rifled the puck off the crossbar, which then nestled into the bottom of the net before ricochetting back into play as the goal lights flickered on.

Gustafsson scored earlier in the matchup to give the Eagles a 2-0 advantage with less than four minutes remaining in the first frame.

With 18 seconds left on BC’s power play, the blue-liner skated sideways after receiving a pass from James Hagens on the point before zipping a wrist shot to the net, which came off his stick like a bullet and coasted into the upper-left corner through traffic.

Gustafsson, one of the Eagles’ 2025-26 captains, has manufactured two goals and seven assists for nine points this year, along with 14 blocked shots.

With the win, BC, ranked No. 13 in the latest USCHO poll, captured its eighth triumph in the last nine games. The Eagles do not play again until Dec. 28 in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off against Western Michigan, which will take place in Milwaukee, Wis.

