No. 15 Boston College Men's Hockey vs UMass Lowell: Game 2 Live Updates

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — No. 15 Boston College men’s hockey and UMass Lowell are set to match up for the second time this weekend on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

On Friday, the Eagles (9-5-1, 6-3-0 Hockey East) bested the River Hawks (6-9-0, 3-4-0) by a final score of 3-1 on the road at the Tsongas Center. Sophomore forward Dean Letourneau scored twice and classmate James Hagens notched one of his own to propel BC to the win, which marked the Eagles’ seventh victory in their past eight games.

Hagens, the Boston Bruins’ 2025 first-round draft pick, leads BC in points with 17 (10 goals, 7 assists) and Letourneau, Boston’s 2024 first-round selection, ranks second on the team with 16 (8 goals, 8 assists).

Freshman goaltender Louka Cloutier, who earned Hockey East Rookie of the Month honors for November, saved 15 of 16 shots on net, which lowered his goals against average to 2.09 and increased his save percentage to .912.

The Eagles hold a 70-45-12 all-time record against Lowell after Friday night’s triumph and have not dropped a game to the River Hawks since the 2021-22 season, when BC suffered a 3-2 home loss on Feb. 4, 2022.

Check out Boston College Eagles On SI photographer John Sexton's photo gallery from the Tsongas Center on Friday night, where the Eagles defeated the River Hawks, 3-1, in the first matchup of their two-game, home-and-home series.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Lowell River Hawks

When: Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Kelley Rink at Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

