Live Blog: No 11 Boston College Men's Hockey at Northeastern
BOSTON— The No. 11 Boston College Eagles (2-3-1, 0-1-0 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to split its series with the Northeastern Huskies (4-1, 2-0 HE) on Friday night at Matthews Arena.
In the first game of the series, the Huskies beat the Eagles 4-1 at Conte Forum on Thursday night.
Northeastern’s James Fisher and Vinny Borgesi scored in the opening frame and Boston College’s Teddy Stiga knocked in a power-play goal late in the period to make it a 2-1 Huskies advantage heading into the first intermission.
After a scoreless second, Northeastern’s Dylan Hryckowian recorded an early third period goal to extend the Huskies’ lead 3-1 and Jacob Mathieu scored an empty-netter to ice the 4-1 victory.
Boston College’s aggression was in full force as the team outshot Northeastern 41-23 and took 11 power-play shots, but struggled to execute a goal.
This game marks the final time Boston College will play a game at Matthews Arena as the venue is set to be replaced with a new athletic and recreation facility. The final game at the arena will be in December.
In the national rankings, Boston College is sitting at No. 11 and Northeastern is just outside of a spot. This week, the Huskies received 77 votes which was the most out of the non-ranked teams and regardless of the outcome Friday night, will more than likely jump into the polls next week.
Live Blog:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- 6:27 p.m. | Boston College and Northeastern have both taken the ice for warmups.
- 5:22 p.m. | Boston College has arrived at Matthews Arena, according to the program's X account.
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How To Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Northeastern Huskies
When: Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. ET and Friday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Thursday) and Matthews Arena, Boston, Mass. (Friday)
TV: ESPN+ (Thursday) and NESN (Friday)
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Northeastern: The Huskies earned a 1-0 win over the No. 6 Denver Pioneers on Saturday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a loss to the No. 6 Denver Pioneers 7-3 on Friday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the 2025 Hockey East Tournament Semifinals on March 15. Northeastern defeated Boston College 3-1 which ended the Eagles’ run in the tournament.