Live Updates: Game Thread for No. 15 Boston College Men's Hockey at New Hampshire

After capturing a dominant, 5-2 win over New Hampshire at Conte Forum on Friday, the No. 15 Boston College men’s hockey program is back at it again with a road matchup against the Wildcats on Saturday.

Puck drop at Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, N.H., is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

Closing out the season series against the Wildcats tonight! pic.twitter.com/RZ1ynD1Bni — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) January 24, 2026

In Friday’s victory, the Eagles (12-8-1, 8-5-0 Hockey East) were bolstered by their lethal pair of sophomore forwards — and Boston Bruins’ first-round draft picks — Dean Letourneau (two goals, one assist) and James Hagens (one goal, one assist).

So far this season, the duo have totaled a team-high 23 points each. Letourneau is on top in goals with 13, while Hagens has 11.

On the defensive end, freshman goaltender Louka Cloutier made 23 saves in the first of the two-game series with New Hampshire (11-11, 5-7 Hockey East) over the weekend. The Wildcats' goal scorers in the loss were Nick Ring and Cy LeClerc.

Here is the game thread for the second matchup of the series.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

Pregame:

BC men's hockey head coach Greg Brown has made a few change to the lines for Saturday's contest, swapping Michael Hagens and Will Moore on the third and fourth offensive lines and bringing Teddy Stiga to the first line in place of Jake Sondreal.

A few changes in the lineup tonight for @BC_MHockey:



- Stiga moves up to the first line to play alongside Dean and Vote.

- Sondreal moves down to third line.

- Michael Hagens swaps with Will Moore to the third line. https://t.co/Qja74G08V1 — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) January 24, 2026

The Eagles are on site in Durham and preparing to increase their win streak to two.

How to Watch: No. 15 Boston College men’s hockey’s series vs. New Hampshire

Who: Boston College Eagles and New Hampshire Wildcats

When: Friday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. ET + Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) + Whittemore Center Arena, Durham, N.H. (Saturday)

TV: ESPN+ (both Friday and Saturday)

Radio: WEEI 850 AM (Friday) + WEEI 93.7 FM (Saturday)

Last outing prior to series, New Hampshire: The Wildcats were swept by Northeastern with a 4-0 defeat on Friday, Jan. 16, followed by a 5-2 loss on Saturday, Jan. 17. UNH’s only two goal scorers in the series were Jacob Newcombe and Cy LeClerc.

Last outing prior to series, Boston College: The Eagles were also swept last weekend, by No. 11 Providence (then-No. 14), but picked up a point in Friday’s 4-3 loss, which occurred in overtime, in the Hockey East standings.

