Live Updates: Game Thread for No. 15 Boston College Men's Hockey vs New Hampshire

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — With just over a week to go until Boston College men’s hockey takes on Harvard in the first round of The Beanpot at TD Garden, the Eagles are set to compete against New Hampshire in a home-and-away series this weekend.

No. 15 BC (11-8-1, 7-5-0 Hockey East) is coming off two straight losses to No. 11 Providence last Friday and Saturday, but so are the Wildcats (11-10, 5-6), who suffered back-to-back losses to Northeastern.

Game No. 1 of the series is set for Friday at 7 p.m. ET at Conte Forum. Game No. 2 will be played on Saturday in Durham, N.H., at the same time.

Taking on UNH on home ice! pic.twitter.com/tWVOrvDVCC — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) January 23, 2026

The Eagles hold an all-time record of 80-65-16 against UNH and are 8-1-1 in their last 10 matchups.

Last season, BC and New Hampshire played twice — on Feb. 28 and March 1, 2025 — and the Eagles earned a 4-1 win in the first game before playing to a 1-1 tie in the second. The Eagles came out on top in the second-game shootout, however.

Heading into the series, BC sits in fourth place (tied with Northeastern) in the Hockey East standings while the Wildcats are tied for ninth place with UMass and UMass Lowell.

Here is the game thread for Game 1 of the series.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

Pregame:

Below is all the information for the upcoming conference series.

How to Watch: No. 15 Boston College men’s hockey’s series vs. New Hampshire

Who: Boston College Eagles and New Hampshire Wildcats

When: Friday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. ET + Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) + Whittemore Center Arena, Durham, N.H. (Saturday)

TV: ESPN+ (both Friday and Saturday)

Radio: WEEI 850 AM (Friday) + WEEI 93.7 FM (Saturday)

Last outing, New Hampshire: The Wildcats were swept by Northeastern with a 4-0 defeat on Friday, Jan. 16, followed by a 5-2 loss on Saturday, Jan. 17. UNH’s only two goal scorers in the series were Jacob Newcombe and Cy LeClerc.

Last outing, Boston College: The Eagles were also swept last weekend, by No. 11 Providence (then-No. 14), but picked up a point in Friday’s 4-3 loss, which occurred in overtime, in the Hockey East standings.

There's more on Boston College Eagles On SI: