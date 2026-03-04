Two Boston College Players Win Hockey East Monthly Awards

Two Boston College men’s hockey players have won monthly Hockey East awards.

Eagles forward James Hagens was named Hockey East Player of the Month and defenseman Lukas Gustafsson was named Hockey East Defender of the Month.

The pair earned the honors for their performances in the month of February.

In Boston College’s nine games last month, Hagens tallied eight goals and seven assists for 15 points and Gustafsson recorded three goals and five assists for eight points as well as 13 blocks.

Both players have been a big part of Boston College’s success this season. In the 2025-26 campaign, Hagens has put up 20 goals and 20 assists for 40 points, all three being team highs.

Gustafsson has the second-most blocks among the team with 34 and has five goals and 14 assists for 19 points.

Hagens is also the top scorer in Hockey East. Out of conference games, he leads Hockey East in points (26) and has the second-most goals (14) and assists (12).

In the national rankings, Hagens ranks fourth in goals per game (.67), sixth in points per game (1.33), 15th in points, eighth in goals, and third in game-winning goals (6).

Hagens and Gustafsson join Merrimack’s Justin Gill (Rookie of the Month) and UMass’ Michael Hrabal (Goaltender of the Month) in receiving monthly awards from the conference.

Hagens and Gustafsson are the second and third Eagles to win a monthly award this season. Goalie Louka Cloutier was named Rookie of the Month for November.

Both have also won weekly awards earlier in the season. Hagens is a two-time Hockey East Player of the Week winner (Dec. 1 and Feb. 16) while Gustafsson picked up Hockey East Defender of the Week on Dec. 8.

In the month of February, Boston College went 5-4 in its slate of games. The Eagles swept the Beanpot with wins over Harvard and Boston University, swept its series with No. 14 UConn, and split its series with Merrimack as well as suffered a series sweep to Boston University and lost its stand-alone game to Vermont.

Currently, the Eagles are sitting at 19-12-1 overall, 13-9-0 in Hockey East play, and are No. 13 in the latest USCHO poll. Boston College has two more games left in the regular season before the Hockey East Tournament, a road game against No. 17 UMass on Thursday and a home game against Northeastern on Saturday.

Boston College Men’s Hockey 2025-26 Hockey East Awards:

Oct. 13: Louka Cloutier- Goaltender of the Week

Nov. 10: Louka Cloutier- Rookie of the Week

Nov. 17: Louka Cloutier- Goaltender of the Week

Dec. 1: James Hagens- Co-Player of the Week

Dec. 3: Louka Cloutier- Rookie of the Month

Dec. 8: Dean Leoturneau- Player of the Week

Dec. 8: Lukas Gustafsson- Defender of the Week

Jan. 26: Louka Cloutier- Rookie of the Week

Feb. 2: Louka Cloutier- Defender of the Week

Feb. 9: Oscar Hemming- Rookie of the Week

Feb. 16: James Hagens- Player of the Week

March 4: James Hagens- Player of the Month

March 4: Lukas Gustafsson- Defender of the Month